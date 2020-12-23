Nothing to worry about: Biden gets vaccine live on TV



US President-elect Joe Biden receives a Covid-19 vaccination from Tabe Mase, Nurse Practitioner and Head of Employee Health Services, at the Christiana Care campus in Newark, Delaware on December 21. photo : AFP

The 78-year-old incoming president got the Pfizer vaccine at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. His wife Jill received the shot earlier, the presidential transition team said. Biden told Americans "there's nothing to worry about" when they get vaccinated and that in the meantime they should keep wearing masks and "listen to the experts."

He and the future first lady were the latest high-profile political figures publicly joining the first wave of vaccinations aimed at stopping a pandemic that has killed almost 318,000 Americans. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband will be vaccinated next week.

Meanwhile, the serving vice president, Mike Pence, and his wife got vaccinations last week. Trump, however, has yet to take part in the drive. The Republican leader -- who has become consumed by pushing conspiracy theories that his election loss to Biden was the result of mass fraud -- cites the natural immunity he is believed to enjoy after recovering from a bout of coronavirus. -AFP







NEWARK (Delaware), Dec 22: US President-elect Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine live on television Monday in a campaign to boost Americans' confidence in the jabs -- and in marked contrast to President Donald Trump's mixed messaging.The 78-year-old incoming president got the Pfizer vaccine at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. His wife Jill received the shot earlier, the presidential transition team said. Biden told Americans "there's nothing to worry about" when they get vaccinated and that in the meantime they should keep wearing masks and "listen to the experts."He and the future first lady were the latest high-profile political figures publicly joining the first wave of vaccinations aimed at stopping a pandemic that has killed almost 318,000 Americans. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband will be vaccinated next week.Meanwhile, the serving vice president, Mike Pence, and his wife got vaccinations last week. Trump, however, has yet to take part in the drive. The Republican leader -- who has become consumed by pushing conspiracy theories that his election loss to Biden was the result of mass fraud -- cites the natural immunity he is believed to enjoy after recovering from a bout of coronavirus. -AFP