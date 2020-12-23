Video
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020
Sports

Milan clubs jostle to end year top of Serie A

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

AC Milan's Italian coach Stefano Pioli (C) talks with his players as they warm up prior to the Italian Serie A football match Genoa vs AC Milan on December 16, 2020 at the Luigi-Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Liguria. photo: AFP

AC Milan's Italian coach Stefano Pioli (C) talks with his players as they warm up prior to the Italian Serie A football match Genoa vs AC Milan on December 16, 2020 at the Luigi-Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Liguria. photo: AFP

MILAN, DEC 22: AC Milan and Inter Milan will be vying to end the year top of the Serie A table on Wednesday as the city rivals push to deny Juventus a 10th consecutive 'Scudetto' this season.
Leaders AC Milan's unbeaten league run, which stretches back to March, faces a stiff test against Lazio in the San Siro.
"We have one game left against Lazio and we might be able to achieve our first objective (staying top of Serie A) on December 23," said Milan coach Stefano Pioli.
"It would add to our success in the Europa League this season, so we'd end a very positive year."
But Antonio Conte's Inter Milan are just one point behind in second before their trip to ninth-placed Hellas Verona.
Inter last won the Serie A title in 2010, with Milan taking the honours the following year.
Since then Juventus have dominated.
Andrea Pirlo's champions are third, four points behind AC Milan, and have a chance to pile the pressure on their northern rivals at home Tuesday against struggling Fiorentina.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been clinical as always, leading all Serie A scorers with 12 goals.
Juventus can also take advantage of injury worries among their rivals.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains out for a sixth consecutive league match for Milan with a leg muscle injury, even if Pioli's side have shown they can win even without the towering presence of the 39-year-old Swede.
But Pioli also has a crisis in midfield with Isma�l Bennacer out, Franck Kessie suspended, and Sandro Tonali, Ante Rebic and Simon Kjaer in doubt.
"I'd like to have more options to choose from but we'll make the best of the situation as always," said Pioli.
"The squad has always done well in turning difficulties into a chance to show something different and better.
"But we still have a very difficult match to play, probably with few players available but we have the right mentality and character.    -AFP



