Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

‘No new striker for City due to Covid impact’

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

LONDON, DEC 22: Manchester City's strikers will have to rediscover their scoring touch because reinforcements will not be signed in January, manager Pep Guardiola has said.
Guardiola explained that even with the backing of their Abu Dhabi owners, City were subject to the same financial pressures as their rivals due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
City have scored only twice in their last three league games but hope to welcome back Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus for Tuesday's League Cup quarter-final with Arsenal.
However, the League Cup holders' record goalscorer Argentinian Sergio Aguero is sidelined by an undisclosed issue having had knee and illness problems already this season.
Asked about the prospect of new blood coming to the club, Guardiola replied: "No I don't think so because the economic situation around the world is what it is.
"All the clubs struggle -- we are not an exception."
City are eight points adrift of champions Liverpool after 14 matches as they bid to reclaim the title Jurgen Klopp's side took off them last season.
Guardiola says the lack of goals harms their chances of catching Liverpool but he hopes City will be more clinical against out-of-form Arsenal.
"We are creating clear chances that we cannot score and when this happens we are always going to suffer," he said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Milan clubs jostle to end year top of Serie A
‘No new striker for City due to Covid impact’
Chelsea sink West Ham
FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Blatter over museum
SL head coach Arthur 'comfortable' with local umpires in SA
Mohammedan sets up new Gym, Physio centre
Smith hopes virus-hit Sydney can still host third India Test
Don Bradman's debut 'baggy green' cap sold for record Aus$450,000


Latest News
Razzaque seeks India’s investment in agro-processing, agro-mechanization
Financial Reporting Council ink MoU with ICAB
IU to take exams following health guidelines
Mild cold wave to continue
FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Blatter over museum
2 held with Phensedyl in Thakurgaon
Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Dhaka
Barishal Court rejects charge sheet in Riaj murder case
Indian envoy inaugurates 'Mrityunjayi Mitra' sculpture at Sitakunda
ACC approves chargesheet against GK Shamim
Most Read News
One killed in Teknaf 'crossfire' after 5-month of Sinha murder
Exclusive interview of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh
Green building movement in Bangladesh
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender by Dec 28
COVID-19: 17 deaths, 1,318 cases in 24 hrs
Sylhet transport workers begin 72-hour strike
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Court accepts Sinha murder charge sheet
Nationalism: Key to secular and progressive Bangladesh
New coronavirus variant not out of control: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft