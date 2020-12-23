

Mohammedan sets up new Gym, Physio centre





The officials and former star athletes of once powerhouse of local football Mohammedan Sporting Club opened new gymnasium and physiologist centre for the boosters on the club premises on Tuesday. While many 'professional' clubs even the federation itself failed to set up own gymnasium facilities and physio therapist centre till the day, Mohammedan set example for the others. Before that the name of jerseys sponsor for the season was announced in a press briefing on the club premises on Tuesday. Skipper of Swadhin Bangla football team Jakaria Pintu unveiled the jerseys. Orion group is the jersey sponsor of the black and whites this season. photo: Observer DESK