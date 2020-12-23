Video
Walton Federation Cup

Bashundhara marks a flying start blanking Rahmatganj 3-0

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Sports Reporter

A moment of the Walton Federation Cup opening match between Bashundhara Kings and Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka on Tuesday.

A moment of the Walton Federation Cup opening match between Bashundhara Kings and Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka on Tuesday.

Defending champion Bashundhara Kings celebrated a flying start in new season with a 3-0 win over Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society in the opening match of 32nd edition of Federation Cup football on Tuesday at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
The new season saw the first goal from a combined effort of a Argentina-Brazil booters. As the Bashundhara boys went ahead in the 43rd minute when Argentine Raul Oscar Becerra utilised a cross of Brazilian striker Jonathan Da Silveira Farnandes Reis with a header.
But the Brazilian missed a good chance to double the lead in the 50th minute.
However, another Brazilian striker of Bashundhara Robson Azevedo Da Silva netted the team's second goal in the 53rd minute as he made use of a mistake of an opponent defender near the box and chipped the ball over the custodian to fire the post.
Bashundhara players begin celebrating another goal in the 65th minute following an own goal of Rahmatganj Egyptian defender Alaaeldin Nasr Flsayed Eissa Elmaghraby who mistakenly sent the ball home while trying to block an attempt of Bashundhara midfielder Emon Mahmud Babu.
The Old Dhaka club put several efforts throughout the match yet those were fruitless due to good finishing.
If Rahmatganj, also known as the giant killers, could win the match, they would take revenge of the defeat they had digested against the same opponent in the final of last Federation Cup. That time Bashundhara Kings clinched the title beating Rahmatganj by 2-1 margin.
Now, Saif Sporting Club and Uttar Baridhara Club from Group-B will engage in the first match today (Tuesday) at 3:15 pm while Arambagh Krira Sangha and Brothers Union will face off in the second match at 5:45 pm at the same venue.





