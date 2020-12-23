Video
HC asks police to sue man for false murder allegation

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday asked the officer-in-charge of a Patuakhali police station to sue against a father for bringing false murder allegation accusing the husband of his daughter though the latter committed suicide.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Badruzzaman passed the order after hearing a petition filed by husband Kawsar Gazi challenging the refusal of his bail by the lower court.
The HC also granted bail to Kawsar Gazi in the case
The HC asked the OC to sue the father, Jalil Duari, after taking into cognisance of his affidavit in which he said that his daughter Sathi Akhter committed suicide following a quarrel with her husband on December 31 in 2018.
Jalil Duari, 55, resident of Nehalpur village under Keora union in Jhalokhati, also said in the affidavit that he filed the murder case against Kawsar and his father being influenced by the vested group.
Jalil submitted the affidavit to Abu Naser Md Jahangir Alam, the judge of the Senior Special Judge's Court of Patuakhali on July 29 in 2019, stating that he had no objection if Kawser was freed on bail.
Kawsar moved the HC as the trial court refused to grant his bail. The murder case against Kawsar is now pending trial.



