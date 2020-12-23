2.9-km-long Ctg canal digging project revised for 3rd time

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 21: The excavation project of 2.9-km-long canal to free Chattogram from water-logging has so far been revised for three times.

The project was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on June 24 in 2014 at a cost of Tk289 crore.

But strangely, the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) could not begin the project and applied for revising the project which was approved by ECNEC on November 7 in 2018 at a cost of Tk1256 crore.

On January 28 this year, the then Mayor of Chattogram AJM Nasiruddin inaugurated the excavation programme.

The Mayor opened the works at Waiserpara under East Bakalia ward. The CCC senior officials and the Ward Councillors concerned remained present on the occasion.

But the works did not progress further. Meanwhile, the CCC again applied to the Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ministry to revise it in September last.

So, the LGRD Ministry constituted a five member committee headed by its Additional Secretary Emdadullah Bhuiyan to find out the logic behind the revision of the project.

The Committee members visited Chattogram and inspected the project site on Sunday and Monday last.

The Committee realised that 9 more acres of land are needed for the project. So, they have agreed to revise the project.

Presently, the proposal will be placed before the ECNEC for approval again. During the next two months, the revised project is expected to be placed in the ECNEC meeting.

The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) took up the project to free the people from the curse of water-logging.

Under the project, a canal will be excavated from Bahadderhat to Bolirhat including re-excavation and excavation of several new canals to pave the way for quick discharge of rain water during the rainy season.

The 2.9-km-long and 65 -feet wide canal will be excavated under the project with 20-feet wide road on both sides of the canal.







