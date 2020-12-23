Ex-DUCSU VP Nur to float political party soon

Nurul Haque Nur, former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU), announced to form a new political party named 'Ganaadhikar Parishad' at Paltan in the capital on Tuesday.

Nur, a Joint-Convener of Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Adhikar Sangrakshan Parishad, came up with the remark at a protest procession programme.

Nur said, "People should unit with the leadership of Chhatra Adhikar Parishadh to rescue democracy and freedom. Our political party's ('Ganaadhikar Parishad') official inauguration will be held very soon and I urge you all to join this struggle."







