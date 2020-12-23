Video
Dr Zafar Ullah, 3 other doctors sued for death of pregnant woman

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Court Correspondent

A criminal negligence case was filed with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Tuesday against Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, Chairman of Ganashasthaya Hospital Trustee Board, and three other doctors of Ganashasthaya Nagar Hospital, for the death of a pregnant woman under their care.
Metropolitan Magistrate Deb Das Chandra Adhikari took the complaint into cognizance and ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a report by January 21 after an investigation. Those who have been made accused are Dr Nasrin, Dr Shawkat Ali Arman, Gynecologist Dr Delwar Hossain and Nurse Shankari Rani Sarker of the Ganashasthaya Nagar Hospital at Dhanmandi.  
The case statement is that complainant SA Alam Shabuz's wife Nasrin Akhter was admitted to Ganashasthaya Nagar Hospital in an advanced stage of delivery pain on September 24.  But the pregnant woman died due to excessive blood loss due to the negligence of the accused and died in a few hours time.


