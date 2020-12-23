Despite fall in rice yield, no food crisis this year: BRRI study

Some 36,35,000 hectors out of total 57,85,000 hectors of cropland planted with Aman paddy across the country were damaged fully or partially in the last season due to repeated floods and cyclones. As a result, at least 10 per cent less Aman paddy was produced than the previous season.

In this situation, a recent study of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) claimed that despite the fall in rice production, there is no chance of food crisis in the country this year. Instead, 30 lakh metric tons of rice will remain surplus this year.

According to Department of Agriculture Extension target, total 379.68 lakh tonnes of rice will be grown in Boro, Aman and Aus seasons this year. Of those, 205.32 lakh tonnes will be grown in upcoming Boro and 36.15 lakh tonnes in Aus seasons while 138.21 lakh tonnes was grown in Aman season.

The target of Aman production was estimated at 153.57 lakh tonnes in the last season. But, it has grown 15.36 lakh tonnes, which is 10 per cent of the target, less than the estimated, according to the study of the BRRI.

Quoting the study findings, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) Director General Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir told this correspondent that the crops of total 35 districts of the country were affected by the floods and cyclones this year.

BRRI researchers have conducted the study among 1,800 farmers of DAE's 14 zones across the country. They have also collected information from 168 DAE officials of the areas, he added.

According to the study, around 22 per cent croplands of the zones were affected by the floods and cyclones. As a result, production of Aman was reduced by 70 tonnes per kilometer. Besides, rice production would be increased by 490 tonnes per sq km in the post flood situation. It may help the farmers to grow more rice during the post flood situation.

It said that despite the impact of floods, rice production increased 11.1 per cent in Dinajpur, 7.1pc in Khulna, 3.5pc in Jashore and 1.3pc in Chattogram zones while production reduced in other 10 zones of the DAE across the country.

This year, Aman paddy was cultivated in 57.85 hectors of land across the country. Of the area, 21.5 lakh hectors remained out of floods while 16 lakh hectors were affected less during the floods. Crops on 14.3 lakh hectors were damaged partially and extensive damage was done to crops on six lakh hectors.

The report said that in the three seasons of Boro, Aman and Aus, a total of 379.68 lakh tonnes of rice will be produced. Estimating rice consumption of 405 gram every day for 16.7 crore people, it would need a total of 349.68 lakh tonnes. The rest 30 lakh tonnes will remain surplus.

As a result, there is no chance to rice crisis in the country this year, it added.

It also suggested the government authorities concerned to take necessary measures to supply seeds, saplings and fertilizer in times, so that the affected farmers can grow rice smoothly. It also recommended dredging of canals in the flood-prone areas to avert adverse impact of flood.

"Before importing rice to meet local demands, the government should ensure price of paddy and rice for the farmers. Before cultivation, the authorities must ensure crop-zoning and incentives for agriculture mechanization.







