Bangladeshi firms keen on clean energy investment opportunity

Bangladeshi companies working in climate resilient, environment-friendly, clean and renewable energy efficient sector have a great opportunity to get project financing from Private Financing Advisory Network (PFAN), experts said in a webinar on Monday.

The webinar titled "Climate and Clean Energy Investment Opportunities in Bangladesh" organized jointly by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) and Private Financing Advisory Network (PFAN) was held today.

N K A Mobin, Acting President of DCCI, in his welcome address said private sector plays the biggest role in developing Bangladesh and it needs to contribute to the paradigm shift caused by the climate change.

"Businesses are already taking action to address climate risks and opportunities by incorporating environmental consideration into decision-making process," he said, according to a DCCI press release.

For clean energy financing and culture in Bangladesh, Mobin recommended developing a strategy to slash the gradual dependence on fossil fuel in industries, ensuring low-cost investment in renewable energy, low-cost green fund for diverse industries and creating climate change resilience refinancing fund. Peter du Pont, PFAN Regional coordinator Asia, highlighted the activities of PFAN. He said PFAN advises low-carbon, climate resilient businesses in developing countries and matches projects to appropriate private financing.

PFAN so far has supported 675 projects since its inception in 2008. All the projects of PFAN raised a total of $1.8 billion, he added. Till December 2020, some 94 projects in Asia are in pipeline, he informed.

Jamorn Teo Hoonsiri, PFAN Advisor, Thailand said that Bangladesh has a huge potential to lure Thai investment in the renewable energy and agriculture sector. PFAN Thai will focus on facilitating Thai investment into agriculture, renewable energy, tourism, health, energy efficiency and waste and circular economy. Shaymal Barman, PFAN Country Coordinator Bangladesh said that Thai strategic investment can look for Bangladesh as a preferred destination in the shrimp export sector and generate a good number of projects in the solar solutions.

Mohammad Saifullah, Head of Business, ACI Agro link Ltd., Masudur Rahim, CEO, Omera Renewable Energy Limited and Nancy Nguyen, PFAN Asia Network Support Manager also took part in the webinar.





