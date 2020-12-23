Teknaf UZ chairman denied bail

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday refused to grant bail to former chairman of Teknaf upazila, Zafar Ahmed in connection with a Tk 4.90 crore corruption case filed against him.

Rejecting the bail petition, the HC asked the accused petitioner Zafar Ahmed to surrender to the lower court concerned in two weeks in the case.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order after hearing on a petition filed by Zafar Ahmed recently, seeking anticipatory bail in the case. During the hearing on the petition, accused Zafar Ahmed appeared before the HC bench

On April 1 in 2019, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case with Double Mooring Police Station in Chattogram against Zafar Ahmed on charge of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 4.90 crore.

Lawyer Ruhul Quddus Kazal appeared for the petitioner while lawyer Shaheen Ahmed stood for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State.







