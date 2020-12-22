New coronavirus strain ‘moves fast’ and becoming the dominant variant

LONDON, Dec 21: The new coronavirus strain - now officially named VUI-202012/01 - may be "up to 70 per cent" more transmissible than earlier strains

Britain on December 19 alerted the World Health Organisation about a new variant of the coronavirus that the Prime Minister said may be "up to 70 per cent" more transmissible than earlier strains.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government's chief scientific officer, did not put a number on it but agreed the new strain - now officially named VUI-202012/01 - showed a "substantial increase in transmissibility".

He said the new variant contained 23 different genetic changes, many associated with parts of the virus which control how it binds to human cells.

Over 60 per cent of new infections in London were now accounted for by the new variant, said Sir Patrick, who added: "It moves fast and is becoming the dominant variant."

The new strain first occurred in September in the South East, Sir Patrick said. By the middle of November, it accounted for 28 per cent of all new Covid infections in the capital, rising to 62 per cent by December 9.

It has also spread to at least three other countries, The Telegraph understands.

The Netherlands said on December 19 that it had detected a case of the new strain, though it is not known if they are one of those countries, leading the Dutch government to ban all passenger flights from Britain until January 1.

The World Health Organisation has called on its members in Europe to step up measures against coronavirus in the face of the new variant circulating in Britain, the European branch said on December 20.

Outside Britain, nine cases of the new strain have been reported in Denmark, as well as one case in the Netherlands and another in Australia, according to the WHO.

"Across Europe, where transmission is intense and widespread, countries need to redouble their control and prevention approaches," a spokeswoman for WHO Europe told AFP.

The first to impose restrictions on travel from the UK was the Dutch government. They have banned all passenger flights from Britain until January 1 after finding a case in the Netherlands of the new coronavirus strain.

Belgium has imposed a 24-hour ban on flights and rail links while it assesses the situation.

Italy is prohibiting entry to the country by anyone who had been in the UK in the last 14 days while flights are banned until January 6.

Austria and the Czech Republic are also imposing restrictions, with Prague announcing stricter quarantine rules with anyone arriving in the country having spent at least 24 hours in UK territory required to self-isolate.

Austria and Italy have not specified when their plans to halt flights from the UK would take place.

Ireland and France have imposed a 48-hour travel ban from the UK. Those restrictions came into force at midnight on December 20.

The German government implemented a travel ban on flights from the UK as of midnight (Berlin time) on December 20 and will remain in place until at least December 31.

Switzerland have temporarily halted UK flights, along with Turkey and Canada.

Thousands of mutations have been observed in SARs-CoV-2 since it was first genetically mapped in January. Some have been associated with increases in transmission but none, including this latest strain, have been shown to alter the severity of the disease for better or worse. Improvements seen in Covid survival rates are instead put down to better treatment of the disease by doctors.

"This [new variant] is a particular constellation of changes, which we think is important," said Sir Patrick.

He added that there was "no evidence" the new strain was more virulent but there were "theoretical reasons" to suggest it may alter the human immune response.

"Our working assumption from all the scientists is that the vaccine response should be adequate for this [variant of the] virus," he told the Downing Street press conference.

"We need to keep vigilant about this." -Agencies







