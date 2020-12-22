Saudia suspends flights to BD, Biman follows suit

Following the Saudi Arabian government decision to restrict international flight operations for one-week to the country, Biman Bangladesh airlines on Monday cancelled all

flights to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam.

Biman's Deputy Director General (Public Relation) Tahera Khandaker on Monday confirmed the news in a social media message.

Meanwhile, Biman's Managing Director and Chief Executive Md Mokabbir Hossain said in a video message that decision of cancelling 21 flights to the three destinations was taken following the restriction imposed by the Kingdom.

The KSA government has imposed the initial restriction for a week. At the same time, it has also given indication of extending the ban after reviewing the overall Covid-19 situation. Until further notice of the KSA government the Biman's flight operations will remain suspended, he added.

Mokabbir said around 6,000 passengers of the 21 flights were supposed to travel in the next seven days. Their tickets will be considered valid while flight operations resume. The passengers of the cancelled flights will be given priority in seat allocation then.

Besides, the government has decided to suspend the flight operation of those airlines which will carry passengers without Covid-19 negative certificates as part of its initiative to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, Tahera said.

On Sunday, the Saudi government suspended all international commercial flights for a renewable week after the spread of a new strain of Covid-19 in a number of countries. The entry to the kingdom through land and sea ports has also been suspended.

However, it will continue operation of Cargo flights during the period, according to the Kingdom's circular.

Meanwhile, Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Monday suspended all Muscat-bound flights for a week following the Oman government's decision to impose ban on international flight operations due to Covid-19 pandemic, said Tahera Khandker.

She said like other flights, Biman will prioritise the passengers for allocation of seats in future after resuming of the flight operations between the two countries.



