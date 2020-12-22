Video
Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike      
Home Front Page

HC seeks list of dual citizens

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday sought a list of dual citizens of the country including their names, addresses and passports by February 28 next year.
The court asked the police superintendent of the special branch at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and the immigration police in Sylhet and Chattogram international airports to prepare the list.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order on a suo muto ruling.
The HC bench said the
Bangladeshi nationals having dual citizenship and passports and houses purchased with laundered money in different countries going abroad and returning to the country through the three international airports.
Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the Anti-Corruption Commission while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state during the hearing.
Hailing the HC order, the ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said the ruling would help ACC get more information about money laundering to abroad.
On December 17, the same HC bench sought a detailed report by February 28 of the next year from the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission on those involved in laundering money abroad, including Canada, USA, Malaysia and Singapore.
The court also wanted to know the names and addresses of money launderers and the steps have been taken against them.
On November 22, the HC sought detailed information including the names and addresses of the money launderers from the authorities concerned.
The court ordered the authorities concerned including finance secretary, ACC chairman, National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman and Bangladesh Bank governor and the Dhaka deputy commissioner to submit the report by December 17.
The HC also issued a rule asking them to explain this matter within the next four weeks.
The court issued the directive after Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said he had received information from an unofficial channel that many Bangladeshis bought luxurious houses in a neighborhood called Begum Para in Canada for millions of dollars laundered from Bangladesh.


