Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 December, 2020, 2:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike      
Home Front Page

3cr doses of C-19 vaccine in Jan, 6cr more by June

PM asks all to follow health guidelines, use face masks

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

After getting first lot of three crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines at the beginning of 2021, the country will get further six crore doses by June of the same year. The first consignment of three crore doses will be received by the end of January or the first week of February.
Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam on Monday gave the information while briefing media about the outcome of the Cabinet meeting held on Monday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at the Secretariat.
The Prime Minister joined the meeting through videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban while other Cabinet members and senior high officials attended the meeting from the Cabinet conference room.
In the meeting, the Prime Minister gave further instructions to the authorities concerned to ensure use of face masks in every stage      and follow the government's 'No Mask, No Service' policy to prevent transmission of the deadly Covid-19 virus in the country.
In last 24 hours, some 32 more people died with Covid-19 infection in the country while 1,470 new infected people were detected and 2,167 people recovered from the infection.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement, with the addition, the total number of deaths has now reached 7,312 and the total 502,183 infected in the country.
Anwarul Islam said the meeting has discussed about the progress of the initiatives the government has taken to save the people. The issue of collecting Covid-19 vaccines was also discussed there.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed the meeting that process of collecting the first consignment of three crore vaccines is now ongoing. Hopefully, the vaccines will be received by the first week of February. After the vaccines, six crore more doses of vaccine will be received within June next year, he added.
He said those relevant with vaccination activities are being given training up to village levels. Mainly, the vaccination activities will be implemented through the 'Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI)' under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and public hospitals.
"The authority is also planning to involve the private hospitals in the programme to ensure cent percent vaccination for the people. They are talking with the hospital authorities," he added.
Health Minister Zahid Malek informed the Cabinet that around 4.5 crore people will get vaccines within next June. To ensure it, the Ministry is accelerating the activities of EPI. The vaccination activities will be implemented with trained and skilled manpower.
Regarding the Prime Minister's instruction, the Cabinet Secretary said the Prime Minister asked all authorities including the public representatives and administration to take tougher stance on ensuring use of face masks in every stage.
"The Covid-19 pandemic deteriorated in most countries across the world. Most countries have taken strict measures to contain its further transmission. In this situation, she has given directives of ensuring maintaining the health guidelines properly," he said quoting the Prime Minister.
"The Prime Minister also asked all government and non-government authorities to follow the government's 'No Mask, No Service' policy in their offices. Even the public representatives and local administrations are also asked to comply with the government decision," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Sick man of Europe’: UK cut off over fears about new Covid strain
Cold wave loosens grip
New coronavirus strain ‘moves fast’ and becoming the dominant variant
Saudia suspends flights to BD, Biman follows suit
HC seeks list of dual citizens
3cr doses of C-19 vaccine in Jan, 6cr more by June
Turkish FM arrives today
Fire destroys 55 shanties at Kalshi slum


Latest News
Truck driver’s assistant killed in Natore road accident
Cold-hit people in Sirajganj get blanket
Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike
Khaleda's Gatco graft case hearing deferred again
Farmer dies from electrocution in Kurigram
Singapore gets Asia's 1st batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Global COVID cases surpass 77 million
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Bollywood drugs scandal: Arjun Rampal grilled for over 6 hrs
'Drug peddler' killed in Teknaf 'crossfire'
Most Read News
Biman cancels Saudi Arabia-bound flights for 1 week
Sinha murder: Court accepts chargesheet, drops Sifat from charges
Bangladesh reports 32 more corona deaths, 1,470 positive cases in 24hrs
Edn Minister Dipu Moni recovers from COVID-19
HC wants list of dual citizens
Public private partnership to boost up seed industry
End of Qatar blockade: Peace in the Gulf?
Fire breaks out at Mirpur's Kalshi slum
2 killed over land dispute in Habiganj
Maximum utilization of Fintech amid New Normal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft