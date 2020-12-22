3cr doses of C-19 vaccine in Jan, 6cr more by June

After getting first lot of three crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines at the beginning of 2021, the country will get further six crore doses by June of the same year. The first consignment of three crore doses will be received by the end of January or the first week of February.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam on Monday gave the information while briefing media about the outcome of the Cabinet meeting held on Monday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at the Secretariat.

The Prime Minister joined the meeting through videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban while other Cabinet members and senior high officials attended the meeting from the Cabinet conference room.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister gave further instructions to the authorities concerned to ensure use of face masks in every stage and follow the government's 'No Mask, No Service' policy to prevent transmission of the deadly Covid-19 virus in the country.

In last 24 hours, some 32 more people died with Covid-19 infection in the country while 1,470 new infected people were detected and 2,167 people recovered from the infection.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement, with the addition, the total number of deaths has now reached 7,312 and the total 502,183 infected in the country.

Anwarul Islam said the meeting has discussed about the progress of the initiatives the government has taken to save the people. The issue of collecting Covid-19 vaccines was also discussed there.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed the meeting that process of collecting the first consignment of three crore vaccines is now ongoing. Hopefully, the vaccines will be received by the first week of February. After the vaccines, six crore more doses of vaccine will be received within June next year, he added.

He said those relevant with vaccination activities are being given training up to village levels. Mainly, the vaccination activities will be implemented through the 'Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI)' under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and public hospitals.

"The authority is also planning to involve the private hospitals in the programme to ensure cent percent vaccination for the people. They are talking with the hospital authorities," he added.

Health Minister Zahid Malek informed the Cabinet that around 4.5 crore people will get vaccines within next June. To ensure it, the Ministry is accelerating the activities of EPI. The vaccination activities will be implemented with trained and skilled manpower.

Regarding the Prime Minister's instruction, the Cabinet Secretary said the Prime Minister asked all authorities including the public representatives and administration to take tougher stance on ensuring use of face masks in every stage.

"The Covid-19 pandemic deteriorated in most countries across the world. Most countries have taken strict measures to contain its further transmission. In this situation, she has given directives of ensuring maintaining the health guidelines properly," he said quoting the Prime Minister.

"The Prime Minister also asked all government and non-government authorities to follow the government's 'No Mask, No Service' policy in their offices. Even the public representatives and local administrations are also asked to comply with the government decision," he added.







