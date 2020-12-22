Video
Turkish FM arrives today

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Diplomatic Correspondent

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavu?o?lu arrives in Dhaka today (Tuesday) on a two-day visit to discuss bilateral issues and inaugurate the newly built Turkish embassy in the capital.
 The Turkish foreign minister will have a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"Mevlut Cavu?o?lu is likely to discuss bilateral and regional issues and move the bilateral ties forward - giving closer attention to stronger trade and investment relations," a senior official said.
mproving trade ties between the two countries, boosting investment, enhancing cultural and people-to-people contacts are among the priorities of Turkey in Bangladesh, he said.
Foreign Minister will sit with his Turkish counterpart on Wednesday at state guesthouse Padma and press briefing will be held at noon, the official added.
The two ministers are likely to join the formal inauguration of the newly built Turkish embassy in the capital the same day.
The bilateral trade volume between the two countries now stands at around $1 billion, and the two countries are looking forward to making the number bigger.
The trade volume between the two countries in the first 10 months of the current year stood at $754 million.
A prominent Turkish company will primarily invest $100 million in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector in Chattogram.
Dr Momen visited Turkey in September this year and joined the formal inauguration of the newly built Bangladesh embassy in Ankara. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the programme as the chief guest virtually.




