Fire destroys 55 shanties at Kalshi slum



A crowd gather around the Kalshi slum after a fire broke out at the settlement at Mirpur-11 in the capital on Monday, gutting at least 55 shanties. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The fire originated around 1:55pm at the slum near Sabuj Bangla Residential Area, said Lima Khanam, a duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

The cause of the fire could not be known as of filing of this report at 6:30pm.

Six firefighting units

extinguished the blaze at 5:40pm, said Ershad Hossain, another duty officer of the service, adding that at least 55 shanties were gutted in the fire.

In November, at least three major fires swept through three slums in Mohakhali, Mohammadpur and Mirpur areas, burning down several hundred shanties.

According to fire officials, flames from burners, short-circuits from substandard wires, burning mosquito coils, not discarding cigarette butts properly and arson attacks are behind most of the slum fires. Such fires intensify within moments in the slums because of illegal gas lines, they added.





