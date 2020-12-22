32 more C-19 deaths, 1,470 infections in 24 hours

The country saw 32 more deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 7,312, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 1,470 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 502,183.

Besides, 2,167 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 439,694 with 87.56 per cent recovery rate,

A total of 15,669 samples were tested at 118 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.

The latest day's infection rate was 9.38 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.24 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

Among the 32 deceased on Monday, 23 were men and nine were women. Thirty-two of them died at different hospitals across the country while two at home.

Of the deceased, 15 died in Dhaka, eight in Chattogram, one each in Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur and three each in Barishal and Sylhet divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 5,575 of the total deceased were men and 1,737 were women. Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 7000 on December 12.

However, as the Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc worldwide, the total caseload reached 76,789,781 as of Monday morning and the death toll mounted to 1,692, 578, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The virus is surging in many regions and countries that had apparent success in suppressing initial outbreaks are also seeing infections rise again.



