Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 December, 2020, 2:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike      
Home Front Page

32 more C-19 deaths, 1,470 infections in 24 hours

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

The country saw 32 more deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 7,312, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 1,470 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 502,183.
Besides, 2,167 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 439,694 with 87.56 per cent recovery rate,
 A total of 15,669 samples were tested at 118 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.
The latest day's infection rate was 9.38 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.24 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.
Among the 32 deceased on Monday, 23 were men and nine were women.  Thirty-two      of them died at different hospitals across the country while two at home.
Of the deceased, 15 died in Dhaka, eight in Chattogram, one each in Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur and three each in Barishal and Sylhet divisions.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 5,575 of the total deceased were men and 1,737 were women. Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 7000 on December 12.
However, as the Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc worldwide, the total caseload reached 76,789,781 as of Monday morning and  the death toll mounted to 1,692, 578, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The virus is surging in many regions and countries that had apparent success in suppressing initial outbreaks are also seeing infections rise again.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Sick man of Europe’: UK cut off over fears about new Covid strain
Cold wave loosens grip
New coronavirus strain ‘moves fast’ and becoming the dominant variant
Saudia suspends flights to BD, Biman follows suit
HC seeks list of dual citizens
3cr doses of C-19 vaccine in Jan, 6cr more by June
Turkish FM arrives today
Fire destroys 55 shanties at Kalshi slum


Latest News
Truck driver’s assistant killed in Natore road accident
Cold-hit people in Sirajganj get blanket
Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike
Khaleda's Gatco graft case hearing deferred again
Farmer dies from electrocution in Kurigram
Singapore gets Asia's 1st batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Global COVID cases surpass 77 million
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Bollywood drugs scandal: Arjun Rampal grilled for over 6 hrs
'Drug peddler' killed in Teknaf 'crossfire'
Most Read News
Biman cancels Saudi Arabia-bound flights for 1 week
Sinha murder: Court accepts chargesheet, drops Sifat from charges
Bangladesh reports 32 more corona deaths, 1,470 positive cases in 24hrs
Edn Minister Dipu Moni recovers from COVID-19
HC wants list of dual citizens
Public private partnership to boost up seed industry
End of Qatar blockade: Peace in the Gulf?
Fire breaks out at Mirpur's Kalshi slum
2 killed over land dispute in Habiganj
Maximum utilization of Fintech amid New Normal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft