Narayanganj, Gazipur likely to see modern transport system

The government is formulating a 'Master Plan' to modernise the transportation system in Gazipur and Narayanganj given the increasing number of vehicles in those two districts.

The Roads Transport and Bridges Ministry has a plan to prepare a 20-year Master Plan to ease communication between Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur.

In this regard, the Ministry has undertaken a project styled 'Preparation of Comprehensive Transport Master Plan for Narayanganj and Gazipur City Corporation' which has been sent to the Planning Commission for approval.

A senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Sunday that the project aimed to develop all public vehicular movement in these two city corporations area keeping in mind of the future transportation situation.

It also aims to establish network with the Mass Transit and bring these two city corporations' transportations under Dhaka Transport Co-Ordination Authority (DTCA).

Under the project, traffic system of Narayanganj and Gazipur will be modernised. The authorities concerned will conduct the feasibility study of the mass transit networking system of these two city corporations.

The authority will also

conduct a feasibility study on constructing a modern truck terminal in Gazipur and multimodal hub in Narayanganj under the project.

Once the project is implemented, economic growth of the two city corporation will be increased and it will reduce traffic jam and air pollution. After that projects like public transpiration will be implemented in those areas.

The project cost was estimated at Tk42.26 crore which will come from the government exchequer.

The DTCA will implement the project from January 2021 to December 31, 2022.

The project is now waiting for the clearance from the Special Project Evaluation Committee (SPEC) of the Planning Commission.

After getting clearance, it will be placed before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting soon, the senior official said.

However, there is no allocation for the special project in the annual development programme (ADP) for the current 2020-21 fiscal year.







