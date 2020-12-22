Court accepts Sinha murder charge sheet

COX's BAZAR, Dec 21: A Cox's Bazar court on Monday accepted the charge sheet in Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case.

The court also acquitted Shahedul Islam Sifat, who accompanied Sinha, from the charges brought against him.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Khairul Alam of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) submitted the charge sheet to the court of Senior Magistrate Tamanna Farah

on December 13.

The court also issued arrest warrant against fugitive accused Sagar Dev, a former assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Teknaf Police Station.

Major (retd) Sinha was killed in police firing at a check post in Shamlapur area under Baharchhara Union along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive on the night of July 31.

His sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous filed a case on August 5, accusing Baharchhara Investigation Centre's Inspector Liakat Ali as prime accused and Teknaf Police Station OC as the accused number two.

Besides, seven more policemen were also made accused in the case.









