Experts question rationale behind fresh move

Bus Route Rationalization Committee, a body formed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2018 to reduce traffic jam in the city, has recently proposed to set up 10 bus terminals on the outskirts of Dhaka city for inter-district bus services.

If implemented, inter-district buses will not enter the capital and buses will drop passengers at the designated bus terminals.

After getting off from inter-district buses passengers will board city's public transports to reach their destinations. This will bring order in the city's public transport and reduce traffic congestion.

However, public transport experts think otherwise. They think it will mount public sufferings.

They suggested maximum use of the existing roads by eliminating uncontrolled parking and restoring footpaths from street vendors to encourage pedestrians to use them.

Public transport expert Dr Shamsul Haque, a professor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), told the Daily Observer, "Simply sending inter-district buses out of town will not solve the problem."

The main problem in our country is that there are so many buses under too many owners and that is why we need big terminals.

"In developed countries, inter-district buses enter the city and their terminals are much smaller. The buses are always on the move, never stop without dropping and picking passengers. Buses go outside the cities immediately after giving passenger the services," he added.

Prof Shamsul Haque also said, "If the bus terminals are taken out of Dhaka, the number of trips of small buses inside the city will increase. As a result, traffic jam will not be reduced. Passenger harassment will not decrease."

"We need to build a professional and science-based transport system. For example, all buses of Dhaka-Chattogram will run under one company. In this way, area based public transports will have to run under a small number of companies," he added.

Those who proposed to transfer the inter-district bus terminals outside the Dhaka city to reduce traffic jam they have not enough knowledge about public transport, said this transport expert.

Another transportation planning expert Dr Adil Mohammed Khan, a teacher of Urban and Regional Planning Department at Jahangirnagar University, said, "The decision not to allow inter-district buses into the city is a critical initiative as it will mount people's misery and enhance transport cost."

"I think that the inter-district buses should be allowed to into Dhaka city only to drop and pick passengers and the proposed terminals can be used as parking area of the surplus buse," he added.

According to the Bus Route Rationalization Committee, Sayedabad, Mohakhali and Gabtali terminals have a capacity of 1,500 buses.

But now 9,298 buses are kept in these three terminals every day. Several thousand more buses are parked on different roads of the city. This is a big cause of traffic jams. To get rid of this problem, the committee has proposed 10 new terminals on the outskirts of the city.

The areas where the terminals will be set up are Kachpur North (15.46 acres), Kanchpur South (27.71 acres), Baghoir in Keraniganj (33.63 acres), Hemayetpur in Savar (36.50 acres), Birulia (14.53 acres), Gazipur (11.70 acres), Nabinagar-Chandra Road Bypile (40.40 acres), Kanchan area (24.24 acres), Atibazar's Bhawal (25.78 acres) and Bhulta (24.22 acres).

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, General Secretary of Road Transport Owners' Association, said, "The three bus terminals will be used for the buses that will run in the city. Then there will be no need for parking buses on roads. There will be no traffic jam."

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, President of the Bus Route Rationalization Committee, said, "Buses coming from outside Dhaka will drop passengers at the designated terminals."

"Passengers will then travel to their destination via City Service or Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) or other service vehicles. We will ensure that safe arrangements. This will reduce the traffic pressure on the main city of Dhaka. Bus route rationalization activities will be visible within the next year," he added.







