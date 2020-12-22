Cabinet okays Agriculture Good Practices Policy

The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of 'Bangladesh Agricultural Good Practices Policy', 2020 with a view to ensuring safe and quality agricultural products by applying good practices in the entire production to consumption chain.

The approval was in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held at Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. She joined the meeting virtually from Ganobhaban while other Cabinet members and senior officials joined the meeting from Secretariat.

"The policy was introduced to exercise good practices in all stages including breeding, collection, preservation, marketing and

consumption of agriculture products," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters after the meeting.

Major objectives of the policy include ensuring sustainable production of safe and nutritious crops, production of disaster-tolerant environment friendly crops and safety and welfare of the agricultural workers, he added.

The meeting also approved the draft of 'Kurigram Agricultural University Act, 2020' in principle targeting development of agriculture in the northern districts through research.

"It'll be a prototype of the existing agricultural universities," the Cabinet Secretary said, adding that now there are 153 universities - 46 public and 107 private - in the country.

Besides, the Cabinet also cleared the draft speech of President Abdul Hamid to be delivered in the first session of Jatiya Sangsad in January, 2021.

The speech will focus mainly on 10 issues including the country's overall scenario and macroeconomic condition; the government's measures and successes in improvement of the country's socioeconomic status; activities and programmes taken in different sectors to implement the Vision 2021 and formulation of the Vision-2041; local and overseas employment; and implementation of different ICT-related development measures to build 'Digital Bangladesh'.

Other issues are expansion of social safety net programmes; progress in the trial process of war criminals; successes achieved regarding foreign relations; celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary and programmes taken for it; and administrative policies, strategies, development philosophy and guidelines for progress.

Moreover, the Cabinet was informed about the measures and work-plans taken by the Local Government Division to check the Covid-19 infection.

The meeting was also informed about introduction of an international prize titled "UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for Creative Economy.'

The prize will be awarded in every third year and the prize money is US$ 50,000, said the Cabinet Secretary.









