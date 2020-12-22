Video
Tuesday, 22 December, 2020
Miscellaneous

A rejoinder and our reply

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

Former acting managing director Aminul Islam of Palli Daridra Bimochan Foundation's (PDBF) on Sunday protested a news published in December 20 (Sunday) issue of the Daily Observer titled, "Probe into graft charge against PDBF MD begins. New MD to be named today."
In a rejoinder, Aminul Islam claimed that the report is false, baseless and motivated. It has damaged his personality, goodwill and social status. He requested the authority not to publish such reports in the newspaper in future.
Our reply
In his rejoinder, Aminul raised several issues regarding his alleged involvement in corruption, irregularities and misconduct. But, those issues were not the content of the report published in the issue of December 20.
The report was published following the letters issued inviting Aminul Islam before the probe body formed by the Rural Development and Cooperatives Division and appointment of new MD for the state-owned micro-credit authority.
Regarding the issues, the correspondent talked with State Minister for RDCD Swapan Bhattacharjee and RDCD Secretary Rezaul Ahsan, also chairman of the PDBF board of governors. Their statements were given in the report elaborately.



