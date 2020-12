Language movement soldier and former officer of Water Development Board Al-Haj Bazlur Rahman Rikabder died on Friday at 4:00pm. He was 85.

He left behind his eight children and host of well-wishers to mourn his death, says a press release on Monday. Bazlur was laid to rest after namaz-e-janaza held at his village home in Shibpur upazila of Narshingdi.