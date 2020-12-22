Who’s Who awards 11 eminent personalities

Who's Who in Bangladesh awarded 11 eminent persons for the year 2020 in different sectors for their contribution to the nation at a ceremony in a city hotel on Saturday.

The award winners are, National Professor Dr Shahla Khatun in education, Mustafa Monwar in art and culture, Shamsuzzaman Khan, Chairman of Bangla Academy in art and literature, Khandaker Mohiuddin in social activities, Zobera Rahman Linu in sports, Md Abdul Bashir Badu Miah of Sylhet's Habigonj in agriculture, Abdul Halim Patwary founding chairman of Abdul Halim Patwary Foundation in trade and commerce, Mohammad Faruq, chairman of Orchard in entrepreneurship, Bibi Russel in women entrepreneurship, singer Mahmudur Rahman Benu for building Bangladesh's image in abroad and Shafiqur Rahman, former Press Club president in journalism.

The UK based Who's Who is an annual publication highlighting the accomplishments, contributions and achievement.

Foreign Minister Abdul Momen, chief advisor of the Who's Who attended the award giving programme as chief guest who in his speech lauded the winners for their contribution to the nation and insisted to continue the award giving initiative.

Nazinur Rahin chief executive officer and other top executives of the organization were present among the participants in the ceremony.








