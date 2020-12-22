

BARI gets 2 new directors

The duo joined the post following an order issued by the Ministry of Agriculture on Sunday.

Before joining as the Director (Support & services) Dr Sharifuzzaman was working as the Director (Tuber Crops) of BARI. On the other hand, before joining as Director (Tuber Crops) Dr Kabita Anju-Man-Ara was the chief scientific officer of BARI's Tuber Crop Research Center and Floriculture Division.

Dr SM Sharifuzzaman and Dr. Kabita Anju-Man-Ara joined the BARI in 1989 as scientific officer.





Renowned agricultural scientists Dr SM Sharifuzzaman and Dr. Kabita Anju-Man-Ara have joined as director of 'Support & Services' and 'Tuber Crops' of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), said a press release on Monday.The duo joined the post following an order issued by the Ministry of Agriculture on Sunday.Before joining as the Director (Support & services) Dr Sharifuzzaman was working as the Director (Tuber Crops) of BARI. On the other hand, before joining as Director (Tuber Crops) Dr Kabita Anju-Man-Ara was the chief scientific officer of BARI's Tuber Crop Research Center and Floriculture Division.Dr SM Sharifuzzaman and Dr. Kabita Anju-Man-Ara joined the BARI in 1989 as scientific officer.