Tuesday, 22 December, 2020, 2:39 PM
City News

RU to take exams from January 2

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 21: All the scheduled examinations of fourth year Honours and post-graduation (Masters) of 2019 in Rajshahi University (RU) will be held from January 2, 2021.
The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of RU Academic Council held on Monday at Senate Bhaban with Vice-Chancellor Prof Abdus Sobhan in the chair, said a RU press release.
The meeting recommended for holding the examinations within a shortest possible time following the health safety measures due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic situation.
The Academic Committee of the respective departments will take decisions regarding the fieldworks, internship and oral and in-course tests.


