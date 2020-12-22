Tour to St Martin’s Island to promote safe travelling

Video
Tuesday, 22 December, 2020, 2:39 PM
City News

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Observer Desk

Turkish Embassy in Dhaka and Bloodman jointly hosted the 'Tour for Social Goods - 2020', a tour to Saint Martin's Island recently to promote a culture of safe travelling, said a press release on Monday.
46th travellers formed a team for Saint Martin to arrange a health camp and awareness campaign at the local health complex. It was the second trip of 'Tour for Social Goods' by engaging youths in community development activities while boosting the tourism industry.
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak visited the camp with TIKA Director Ismail Gundogdu, IDEA project Director Syed Mojibul Huq and Bloodman Founder Md Sahariar hasan Jiisun. During the three day tour, Bloodman Healthcare team set up its health camp in a school of Uttar Para where more than 350 families took free medical consultation and free medicines.


