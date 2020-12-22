

Food sufficiency must lead to food security



The maiden survey depicts the picture of two metropolises-Dhaka and Chattogram, covering 2,150 households in city corporation areas across the country. However, the more concerning issue is, the survey shows the pre-pandemic situation, apparently not reflecting the bleak scenario of post-pandemic situation. Thus the survey is worrying, as amid this pandemic we have witnessed recession, innumerable layoffs and drastic fall of income particularly among the low and middle income people. Therefore, we can assume that the current situation would be more shocking as the Covid-19 restriction hit every sphere of our life hard.



Earlier this year, the Global Food Policy Report of the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) found that per capita consumption of cereals has declined while that of meat, eggs, fish, fruits, vegetables and milk has increased across South Asia. Moreover, Bangladesh still lags behind in the Global Food Security Index. In 2019 Bangladesh ranked 83rd position out of 113 countries in the Global Food Security Index. Disappointingly, Bangladesh's ranking is the lowest among the South Asian countries.



However, our food ministry data says, Bangladesh has kept its pace with its population growth. Currently, the country produces 3.51 crore tonnes of food grains -- rice and wheat in the 2019-20 fiscal years for its 16.76 crore people. The net food grains demand was 2.36 crore tonnes in the last fiscal year. These data shows that food sufficiency does not mean food security and food availability for all. It does not also mean food equity and food inclusivity.



In order to ensure food security, policymakers need to take proactive measures towards equitable distribution of food. Because of the green revolution country is experiencing remarkable growth in agriculture. Even in the face of pandemic triggered economic struggle, many people are migrating back to their villages so that they can at least survive by being engaged in agriculture or non-farm activities. These activities deserve appreciation. But the inequitable distribution and other economic disruption are causing woes. Therefore, we need further expansion of the social safety net and continue economic development along with creating employment opportunities.

