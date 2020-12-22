Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 December, 2020, 2:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Unplanned sand extraction causes river erosion

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Dear Sir
Dredging on waterways is required to ensure navigability while sand collection is also necessary for infrastructural development. However, unplanned sand extraction and whimsical river excavation have been posing serious threat to biodiversity and causing river erosion in different parts of the country. A set of definite instructions and an accurate mapping must be prepared to determine from which part of the river sand can be extracted.

As several ministries are linked with the issue, so the inter-ministerial authorities should have a comprehensive action plan on indiscriminate sand extraction and unplanned river exaction in a bid to save river erosion. The respective authorities should take required measures to conduct a survey for Balu Mahal (sand extraction zone) and fix the quantity of sand that can be extracted. In this connection, only tender-based listed contractors have to be allowed in sand extraction on a limited scale as per fixation based on survey.

Some local musclemen often control Balu Mahal illegally. Therefore, none other than the assigned contractors will be able to extract sand in any way. Proper initiative, coordinated effort and a unified system are highly expected from the authorities concerned with an aim of ending-up indiscriminate sand extraction and saving the country's rivers from erosion.
Wares Ali Khan
Sadar, Narsingdi



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unplanned sand extraction causes river erosion
Exclusive interview of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh
Green building movement in Bangladesh
Nationalism: Key to secular and progressive Bangladesh
Bangladesh needs to improve in GKI
How ‘America first’ has mostly failed the US
End of Qatar blockade: Peace in the Gulf?
Campus politics


Latest News
Truck driver’s assistant killed in Natore road accident
Cold-hit people in Sirajganj get blanket
Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike
Khaleda's Gatco graft case hearing deferred again
Farmer dies from electrocution in Kurigram
Singapore gets Asia's 1st batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Global COVID cases surpass 77 million
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Bollywood drugs scandal: Arjun Rampal grilled for over 6 hrs
'Drug peddler' killed in Teknaf 'crossfire'
Most Read News
Biman cancels Saudi Arabia-bound flights for 1 week
Sinha murder: Court accepts chargesheet, drops Sifat from charges
Bangladesh reports 32 more corona deaths, 1,470 positive cases in 24hrs
Edn Minister Dipu Moni recovers from COVID-19
HC wants list of dual citizens
Public private partnership to boost up seed industry
End of Qatar blockade: Peace in the Gulf?
Fire breaks out at Mirpur's Kalshi slum
2 killed over land dispute in Habiganj
Maximum utilization of Fintech amid New Normal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft