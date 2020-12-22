

Green building movement in Bangladesh



Mismanagement of natural resources and the lack of a proper environmental understanding are two of the most critical issues making the development process challenging in Bangladesh and resulting in unsustainable growth rather than sustainable development. Issues can be mentioned as climate change, land degradation, water issues, loss of biodiversity and the critical inadequacy in integrating sustainability aspects in the national development process.



It is obvious that sustainability is no longer optional for Bangladesh. Realizing the importance, Bangladesh Government puts importance on environment, energy efficiency issues and renewable energy. We have now understood the problem but what is the solution? The solution is to practice green and Sustainability in all aspects of our lives. At the same time, all our developments should be "Sustainable Development" and all our establishments should be "Sustainable Establishment".



We spend 90 per cent of our time indoor that means inside the buildings which include our residences, offices, factories, industries, shops, hospitals, educational and entertainment facilities, etc. On the other hand, Buildings are the number one source of Carbon Emissions (39 per cent to 40 per cent) that cause Global Warming. So, if we want to tackle global warming then we can focus on this number one reason for global warming, which is building. At the same time, we will consider addressing transportation and industries. To face the global warming challenge "Green Building Concept" has born.



There are many definitions of 'Green Building' around the world but the core concept is the same.



According to United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), "Green or Sustainable Building is the practice of creating healthier and more resource-efficient models of construction, renovation, operation, maintenance, and demolition." To measure the level of green or sustainability of the buildings different rating systems have been created by different organizations around the World. Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology or BREEAM is the first Green Building Rating System in the World. There are many more Green Building Rating System around the World is now available. Among all of them, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) is one of the most popular Green Building Rating System.



For more than 10 years Green Building (A building certified by a Green Building Authority) movement in Bangladesh has been making its move. Bangladeshi companies and organizations mostly choose USGBC (LEED) Rating System for Green Building Certifications. Our most LEED Certified projects are in RMG sector (Including Textile and Accessories) and we have 7 of the World's best (Top 10) factories in Bangladesh. We also have LEED-certified Commercial Buildings, Commercial Office Interiors, Residential Buildings, etc. We have 391 different types of projects registered with USGBC for LEED certifications.



The green building concept is based on triple bottom line benefits. Triple bottom line thinking insists that, a company should combine standard metrics of financial success with those that measure environmental stewardship and social justice. It is sometimes called the 3P approach--people, planet and profits. In each case, it requires thinking in three dimensions, not one.



However, green building is essential because we are running out of resources. We want there to be enough resources for everyone now and in the future. Green building may seem like a tricky investment at first, but the rewards are great over sort, mid and long period of time. Research and our experiences clearly show that there are a large number of benefits of it, which are received by different stakeholders throughout the building life cycle.



This concept will ensure a few vital points that are the lifeline of a company or organization. These are:

* Most Energy Efficient facilities and activity can save money and lead to become more profitable. For manufacturing facilities, this concept can reduce the production cost significantly and make the company more competitive.

* The best possible Indoor Environment can lead to 15 per cent to 20 per cent more productivity and less absenteeism and turnover among employees.

* Best resource management can provide savings and less impact on the environment.

* Proud and motivated workforce will be engaged for higher standard works.

* Consumer Acceptance with higher market share and worldwide reputations.

* Best practice to protect environment, biodiversity and create a green peaceful place.

* Green building concept employs the "Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) to make the buying decision that saves money and also choose environment friendly products.

* Preventive maintenance policy within the green building concept can reduce establishment cost significantly.



On a final note, green building concept is not just a certificate; rather it is the most profitable and environment friendly business management system, which requires continual improvement in all aspects of company or organization portfolios.

Ananta Ahmed is a USGBC

Faculty and Managing Director,

360 Total Solution Limited













