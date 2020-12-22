Video
Tuesday, 22 December, 2020, 2:39 PM
Home Countryside

Tomato growers expect bumper profit at Godagari

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

Tomato being ready for selling. photo: observer

Tomato being ready for selling. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Dec 21: With the advent of winter, tomato, an attractive vegetable to the consumers, has started appearing in different local markets of Godagari Upazila in the district.
The growers are eyeing bumper profit as they are getting expected prices in the local market.
This upazila is famous for tomato cultivation and local farmers produce the country's two-thirds of tomato every year.
Farmers of the area are now busy in taking care of their tomato farms in the last period and selling those in the local market.
According to the Department of Agriculture, thousands of farmers in Godagari have become self-sufficient through cultivating only tomato.
The expected yield and good prices have brought smile on farmers' face.
The chemical-free tomatoes are being transported in different districts across the country, including the capital, after meeting its local demand.
According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), tomatoes of the area have been contributing to the national economy for almost two decades.
The target for winter tomato production is set on 3,500 hectares of land in the district. Out of nine upazilas, tomatoes are cultivated on 2,250 hectares of land only in the upazila.
Godagari DAE sources said during the current season, the farmers mainly cultivated different varieties of tomato like 'Nasib', 'NL-642', 'Slamot-83', 'Bongio', 'Mintu Super', 'Bizli' and few others in different areas across the whole upazila.
Some farmers of Basantapur Village in the upazila said they have been cultivating tomatoes along with paddy, wheat and other crops for almost two decades.
Tomato cultivation in this year has increased due to its great demand last time.
Per maund of green tomatoes is now being sold at Tk 1,400 to Tk 1,600 in the wholesale market.



