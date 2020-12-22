Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 December, 2020, 2:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike      
Home Countryside

NESCO to provide 100pc cash dividend

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 21: North Eastern Electricity Supply Company Limited (NESCO) will provide 100 per cent cash dividend to Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB). They have achieved 6 crore 51 lakh profit during the financial year.
NESCO disclosed the matter while addressing a teleconference meeting on Saturday evening in observance of 15th Anniversary of the company.
Speakers at the programme focused more on achieving customers' satisfaction rather than earning profit.
Considering the balanced development of the country, NESCO is moving forward, said Secretary of Department of Power under Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Habibur Rahman.
"The customer-friendly approach will be further accelerated. Delivering quality electricity to everyone's homes is another promise of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We have to work together to achieve that goal, he added.
Bangladesh Power Development Board Chairman Belayet Hossain presided over the meeting while Additional Secretary and NESCO Ltd Chairman KM Humayun Kabir was present as special guest.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tomato growers expect bumper profit at Godagari
NESCO to provide 100pc cash dividend
Sugarcane crushing begins at Carew Sugar Mills
Tribal women at Patnitala survive on earthworm fertiliser
Tea farming potential in Gazipur
Dubai expatriate electrocuted at Bagmara
56 detained on different charges in three districts
Three killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw at Gouripur


Latest News
Truck driver’s assistant killed in Natore road accident
Cold-hit people in Sirajganj get blanket
Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike
Khaleda's Gatco graft case hearing deferred again
Farmer dies from electrocution in Kurigram
Singapore gets Asia's 1st batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Global COVID cases surpass 77 million
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Bollywood drugs scandal: Arjun Rampal grilled for over 6 hrs
'Drug peddler' killed in Teknaf 'crossfire'
Most Read News
Biman cancels Saudi Arabia-bound flights for 1 week
Sinha murder: Court accepts chargesheet, drops Sifat from charges
Bangladesh reports 32 more corona deaths, 1,470 positive cases in 24hrs
Edn Minister Dipu Moni recovers from COVID-19
HC wants list of dual citizens
Public private partnership to boost up seed industry
End of Qatar blockade: Peace in the Gulf?
Fire breaks out at Mirpur's Kalshi slum
2 killed over land dispute in Habiganj
Maximum utilization of Fintech amid New Normal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft