NESCO to provide 100pc cash dividend

RAJSHAHI, Dec 21: North Eastern Electricity Supply Company Limited (NESCO) will provide 100 per cent cash dividend to Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB). They have achieved 6 crore 51 lakh profit during the financial year.

NESCO disclosed the matter while addressing a teleconference meeting on Saturday evening in observance of 15th Anniversary of the company.

Speakers at the programme focused more on achieving customers' satisfaction rather than earning profit.

Considering the balanced development of the country, NESCO is moving forward, said Secretary of Department of Power under Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Habibur Rahman.

"The customer-friendly approach will be further accelerated. Delivering quality electricity to everyone's homes is another promise of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We have to work together to achieve that goal, he added.

Bangladesh Power Development Board Chairman Belayet Hossain presided over the meeting while Additional Secretary and NESCO Ltd Chairman KM Humayun Kabir was present as special guest.








