Sugarcane crushing begins at Carew Sugar Mills

CHUADANGA, Dec 21: Sugarcane crushing has begun at Darshana Keru & Company Sugar Mills in Damurhuda Upazila of the district recently.

The target of producing 9,625 metric tons (MT) of sugar was set here this year.

Solaiman Haque Joarder Selun, MP, from Chuadanga-1 Constituency, inaugurated the sugarcane crushing programme as chief guest on December 18.

Darshana Keru & Company Sugar Mills sources said a total of 1,54,000 MT sugarcane would be crushed here in 104 days to achieve the target.

The extraction of juice from the sugarcane has been fixed at the rate of 6.25 per cent.

Local lawmaker Md Ali Azgar, Darshana Keru & Company Sugar Mills Managing Director Md Abu Sayeed, General Manager (GM) Sheikh Shahab Uddin, GM (Finance) Rbbik Hasan, GM (Agriculture) Gias Uddin and GM (Distillery) Fidah Hasan Badsha, among others, were also present in the inauguration programme. It is mentionable that the mills will also crush around 36,000 MT of sugarcane of Kushtia Jagoti Sugar Mills this season as it has been closed due to facing huge losses last year.





