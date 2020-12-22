

Tribal women at Patnitala survive on earthworm fertiliser

Amid the corona setback, they lost their almost all earning means. At last, they came to adopt producing earthworm-based fertilisers, and, they are living well.

According to the Population Census-2011, there are 28,397 tribal families in Naogaon District with 1,16,736 members. But tribal leaders in the district said, their number will be around 2,50,000.

Mainly, they are Urao, Pahan, Santal, Rajuar, Bhuiya, Mahato, Turi and Mahali.

In the Naogaon District, 98 per cent of the tribal people are agriculture labourers.

They are to pass half of a year in acute hardship. Sometimes, they are to sell labour in advance, take credit loan and borrow.

According to sources, due to coronavirus, about 35,000 tribal people fell in difficult conditions. They remained in houses for lockdown. Starvation hit them and their family members, mainly chidren and older people.

To pick them up, Barendrabhumi Samaj Unnayan Sangsatha (BSDO) came up. Under Dignity and Leadership Development of Ethnic Miniroty project, and financed by Manusher Jonno Foundation, financial assistance and technical assistance were provided to tribal women to produce fertiliser from earthworm, farming hens and vegetables on roof or in open places.

Now women are making extra earning from these projects.

While visiting, Raymoni Pahan, who has an earthworm farm in Shambupur of the Patnitala Union, said, in the last one year, she produced eight maunds of earthworm fertilisers. She applied seven maunds in his farms and sold the remaining one maund at Tk 540. Also, she sold 800gram earthworms at Tk 1,280.

Another Shymoli Pahan said, she has sold one maund of fertiliser at Tk 450, and 1 one kilograms worms at Tk 1,600.

Like them, taking training from the Upazila Agriculture Department, 13 women are earning means from earthworm projects.

Sumati Urao said, she got free seeds of red spinach, spinacia, corriander, cabbage, garlic and tomato from BSDO. She sowed these in pallow lands.

In these fields, earthworm fertiliser has been applied. They are consuming vegetables and selling also. They are benefitting also from hen farming.

Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer in the Patnitala Union Md Ishak Hossain said, minority women are being provided with necessary training on earthworm farming and fertiliser manufacturing.

According to him, such fertiliser improves soil quality. It does not harm people. It increases water absorbing capacity of soils.

A piece of land requires only three times of applying this fertiliser.

Executive Director of BSDO Md Abdur Rouf said, they are working relentlessly to change living standard of the minorities and establish their rights. On evaluation of programmes, activities will be enhanced later, he added.

At present, 200 families are engaged in producing earthworm fertilizer, 147 ones in hen farming and 150 families growing vegetables on house premiuses, he informed.







