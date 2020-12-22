Video
Tea farming potential in Gazipur

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

A tea garden on the bank of the Shitalokhya River. photo: observer

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Dec 21: The potential for tea farming is increasing in the district.
Hilly and raised lands of Bhawal in the district are well-known across the country. Famous for jackfruit, all crops would be grown here except tea only.
Professor Lutfar Rahman, registrar of International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) in Dhaka, has experimented the potential of tea farming. In this connection, he has firmed a tea garden in three hectares of his ancestral land at Chinaduli Village in Kapasia Upazila of Gazipur.
He thinks he has done an impossible work by exploring tea farming in the locality.  Lutfar Rahman grew up in Sylhet. He passed his HSC from Sylhet MC College. Later he obtained his post-graduation from IBA (4th batch) of Dhaka University. During 1973-2008, he was manager at different tea estates in Sylhet.
According to him, tea is a rare plant among thousands of other varieties of trees.
In 2019, he brought 10,000 saplings from Sylhet, and planted these. Within few days, these started growing up with. This year, he has planted more tea saplings in chars along the Shitalakshya River. He is hoping to get production within next few years.
He said, CTC (orthodox) variety of tea would be cultivated in this country in the past. But day by day, this species is disappearing. At present, it is being farmed in Darjeeling of India. He wants to cultivate this orthodox tea in Gazipur.
Tea farming is currently expanding in the country. In Mymensingh near Gazipur, tea is being farmed. The soil which is free of water stagnation and can absorb huge water is suitable for tea farming. It can be cultivated even in plain lands.
Director of Bangladesh Tea Research Institute Dr Mohammad Ali said, massive initiative has been taken to expand tea farming as a unique cash crop. The potential of farming tea in Gazipur is still under experiment.
It is more important to process tea leaf than farming only. This point should be given emphasis, he added.







