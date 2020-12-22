Video
Home Countryside

Dubai expatriate electrocuted at Bagmara

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Dec 21: A man was electrocuted in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Nazrul Islam, 45, a Dubai expatriate, was the son of Mofiz Uddin of Suryapara Village under Maria Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Nazrul Islam had been in Dubai for long. He returned home from Dubai on leave due to coronavirus pandemic.
However, he came in contact with a live electric wire while working in his under construction house in the area at around 11:30am, which left him dead on the spot.
Maria Union Parishad Chairman Aslam Ali Askan confirmed the incident, adding that the deceased was buried at his family graveyard in the
afternoon.


