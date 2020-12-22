56 detained on different charges in three districts

A total of 56 people were arrested on different charges in three districts- Brahmanbaria, Barishal and Rajshahi, in three days.

BRAHMANBARIA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained six persons on charge of gambling in Sarail Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Tawfiq, 35, Momin, 33, Muslim Mia, 20, Shahir Mia, 48, Mahfuz Ali, 30, and Amir Ali, 36.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in a shop in Soyedtola area in the evening and detained them when they were gambling online by playing cricket game in mobile.

RAB members also recovered Tk 77,210 in cash and six mobile phones from their possessions.

BARISHAL: Police arrested nine members of a gold-thief gang, who were involved in looting gold ornaments worth about Tk 63 lakh from Katpatti area in the city nine months back.

Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shahabuddin Khan in a press release on Sunday noon confirmed the matter.

The arrested persons are: Sumon Hawlader, son of Farid Uddin of Sadar Upazila in the district; Oli, Jamal, 40, Alauddin, 25, and Hasan, 17, of Cumilla; Liton, 28, of Chattogram; Noyon, 22, of Narayanganj; Jashim alias Joni, 28, of Chandpur; and Shukrur, 20, of Laxmipur.

On March 19, the arrested looted gold ornaments worth about Tk 63 lakh from Ashraf and Sons' Jewelry under Kotwali Model Police Station in the city.

Later, police, in separate drives, arrested them from different areas including Barishal, Chattogram, Cumilla, Chandpur and Dhaka.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in separate drives, arrested 41 people on different charges in the city in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

The law-enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

Of the arrestees, 18 were accused in different cases while 12 were held with drugs and 11 had arrest warrants against them.

Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy police commissioner of RMP, confirmed the matter in a press release in the morning.

The arrested persons were sent to jail following court order, the official added.







