Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 December, 2020, 2:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike      
Home Countryside

56 detained on different charges in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

A total of 56 people were arrested on different charges in three districts- Brahmanbaria, Barishal and Rajshahi, in three days.
BRAHMANBARIA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained six persons on charge of gambling in Sarail Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The arrested persons are Tawfiq, 35, Momin, 33, Muslim Mia, 20, Shahir Mia, 48, Mahfuz Ali, 30, and Amir Ali, 36.
RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in a shop in Soyedtola area in the evening and detained them when they were gambling online by playing cricket game in mobile.
RAB members also recovered Tk 77,210 in cash and six mobile phones from their possessions.
BARISHAL: Police arrested nine members of a gold-thief gang, who were involved in looting gold ornaments worth about Tk 63 lakh from Katpatti area in the city nine months back.
Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shahabuddin Khan in a press release on Sunday noon confirmed the matter.
The arrested persons are: Sumon Hawlader, son of Farid Uddin of Sadar Upazila in the district; Oli, Jamal, 40, Alauddin, 25, and Hasan, 17, of Cumilla; Liton, 28, of Chattogram; Noyon, 22, of Narayanganj; Jashim alias Joni, 28, of Chandpur; and Shukrur, 20, of Laxmipur.    
On March 19, the arrested looted gold ornaments worth about Tk 63 lakh from Ashraf and Sons' Jewelry under Kotwali Model Police Station in the city.
Later, police, in separate drives, arrested them from different areas including Barishal, Chattogram, Cumilla, Chandpur and Dhaka.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in separate drives, arrested 41 people on different charges in the city in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.
The law-enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.
Of the arrestees, 18 were accused in different cases while 12 were held with drugs and 11 had arrest warrants against them.
Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy police commissioner of RMP, confirmed the matter in a press release in the morning.
The arrested persons were sent to jail following court order, the official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tomato growers expect bumper profit at Godagari
NESCO to provide 100pc cash dividend
Sugarcane crushing begins at Carew Sugar Mills
Tribal women at Patnitala survive on earthworm fertiliser
Tea farming potential in Gazipur
Dubai expatriate electrocuted at Bagmara
56 detained on different charges in three districts
Three killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw at Gouripur


Latest News
Truck driver’s assistant killed in Natore road accident
Cold-hit people in Sirajganj get blanket
Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike
Khaleda's Gatco graft case hearing deferred again
Farmer dies from electrocution in Kurigram
Singapore gets Asia's 1st batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Global COVID cases surpass 77 million
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Bollywood drugs scandal: Arjun Rampal grilled for over 6 hrs
'Drug peddler' killed in Teknaf 'crossfire'
Most Read News
Biman cancels Saudi Arabia-bound flights for 1 week
Sinha murder: Court accepts chargesheet, drops Sifat from charges
Bangladesh reports 32 more corona deaths, 1,470 positive cases in 24hrs
Edn Minister Dipu Moni recovers from COVID-19
HC wants list of dual citizens
Public private partnership to boost up seed industry
End of Qatar blockade: Peace in the Gulf?
Fire breaks out at Mirpur's Kalshi slum
2 killed over land dispute in Habiganj
Maximum utilization of Fintech amid New Normal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft