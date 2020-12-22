Three killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw at Gouripur

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Dec 21: Three passengers of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed and two others injured as a truck smashed the vehicle in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Shyamganj Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Nayon Das said a sand-laden truck rammed into a three-wheeler in Beltali Bazar area at around 8pm, leaving its three passengers dead on the spot and two others critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, the official added.





