Tuesday, 22 December, 2020, 2:38 PM
Home Countryside

People suffer for deplorable roads in Netrakona

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

A deplorable road in Mohanganj Municipality of Netrakona. photo: observer

A deplorable road in Mohanganj Municipality of Netrakona. photo: observer

NETRAKONA, Dec 21: People are suffering much for the deplorable condition of several roads passing through Mohanganj Municipality in the district.
Potholes have developed across the roads. These are causing fatal and minor accidents regularly. In fact, these roads are no longer usable. Authority's responsibility is not noticeable.
Of these, the condition of Satur Road in the east and Markaz Road in front of local police station is very bad. These roads remained worse for years. Sometimes, these were repaired.
These two roads in the municipality are mainly under the Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED).
A local Jahirul Islam Chowdhury Bulu said, the present condition of the roads has been caused due to the negligence in the work by LGED. It was not a right decision to keep these roads within the municipality area under LGED.
Municipality Mayor Advocate Latifur Rahman Ratan said all the broken roads belong to LGED. No broken road belongs to the municipality. Yet these roads are located in the municipality. But many think these are the municipality roads.
Mohanganj Upazila Engineer Md Alamgir Hossen said tenders have been invited for the two roads. The Satur Road will be Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) paved and the rest will be pitch paved.  On the other hand, 350 metres of the Markaz Road will be RCC paved. The works will begin soon, he expected.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Arifuzzaman said, the upazila engineer has been asked for repairing these two roads quickly.


