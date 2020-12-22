Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 December, 2020, 2:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike      
Home Foreign News

Trump ‘discusses’ invoking martial law to stay in office

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Trump ‘discusses’ invoking martial law to stay in office

Trump ‘discusses’ invoking martial law to stay in office

NEW YORK, Dec 21: A meeting President Donald Trump held to discuss overturning the election result alarmed some White House staffers -- people who are used to Trump's inflammatory and anti-democratic rhetoric.
With only a month remaining until President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office, Trump has been ramping up his efforts to remain president, while also trying to convince millions of Americans that election fraud is to blame for his presidential loss.
That's nothing new. But a heated Oval Office meeting on Friday in which Trump heard arguments about invoking martial law to stay in office had some Trump officials sounding the alarm to the press.
Michael Flynn, Trump's pardoned former national security adviser, discussed the martial law plan on right-wing television network Newsmax last week and was invited to the White House Friday.
Trump dismissed reports of the martial law discussion as 'fake news' in a tweet Sunday, but two people familiar with the matter told CNN that the the plan was argued in the Oval Office Friday -- although it remains unclear if Trump endorsed the idea.
Nevertheless, even the mention of martial law may fan the flames of many supporters clinging to the belief the election result was fraudulent. That could incite violence to bring the idea into fruition.
"In the conspiratorial conservative base of supporting Trump, there are calls for using the Insurrection Act to declare martial law," said Elizabeth Neumann, former assistant secretary of Homeland Security under President Trump and adviser at Defending Democracy Together, on CNN's "Reliable Sources."
"When they hear that the president is actually considering this, there are violent extremist groups that look at this as a dog whistle, an excuse to go out and create ... violence," she said.
It's a concept she calls "acceleration," in which violent extremist groups, especially White supremacists, try to overthrow the United States government. These groups believe that will take place through a civil war and look to "accelerate the chaos, accelerate the coming of the civil war."
"So when they hear that the president is open to this idea of martial law, we may see certain groups mobilizing to commit acts that, in their minds, a justification for the use of the Insurrection Act," Neumann said.    -CNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia denies role in US cyber attacks
Thai youth party fails to make gains in local poll
Turkish hospital fire kills 10 Covid-19 patients
Trump ‘discusses’ invoking martial law to stay in office
80 children freed in Nigeria
Eight dead in Philippine floods  
Nine killed in Kabul car bomb  
Congress begins reshuffle in four states after meeting with rebels


Latest News
Truck driver’s assistant killed in Natore road accident
Cold-hit people in Sirajganj get blanket
Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike
Khaleda's Gatco graft case hearing deferred again
Farmer dies from electrocution in Kurigram
Singapore gets Asia's 1st batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Global COVID cases surpass 77 million
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Bollywood drugs scandal: Arjun Rampal grilled for over 6 hrs
'Drug peddler' killed in Teknaf 'crossfire'
Most Read News
Biman cancels Saudi Arabia-bound flights for 1 week
Sinha murder: Court accepts chargesheet, drops Sifat from charges
Bangladesh reports 32 more corona deaths, 1,470 positive cases in 24hrs
Edn Minister Dipu Moni recovers from COVID-19
HC wants list of dual citizens
Public private partnership to boost up seed industry
End of Qatar blockade: Peace in the Gulf?
Fire breaks out at Mirpur's Kalshi slum
2 killed over land dispute in Habiganj
Maximum utilization of Fintech amid New Normal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft