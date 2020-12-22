Video
Tuesday, 22 December, 2020
Man United thrash Leeds 6-2 as rivalry renews in style

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

MANCHESTER, DEC 21: Manchester United bolstered their Premier League title aspirations by demolishing Leeds 6-2 in the first league meeting between the sides for 16 years on Sunday.
Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes scored twice as United's counter-attacking threat tore apart Marcelo Bielsa's attacking approach to move the Red Devils up to third, five points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.
"It could have been 12-4, it was that kind of game. It was fantastic from the first minute," said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
"We had a plan to get after them, go forward and Scott gets two goals in the first three minutes."
The much-anticipated clash as a historic rivalry was renewed lacked the fervour of a full Old Trafford in the stands, but more than delivered on the field.
United have made a series of slow starts this season, but put the result almost beyond doubt inside three minutes thanks to two goals from McTominay.
The Scotland international burst forward from his deep role in midfield to smash home Fernandes's pass from outside the area and then slotted home Anthony Martial's through ball.
Bielsa was among the finalists for FIFA's coach of the year this week for guiding Leeds back to the top flight.
However, the Argentine's determination to play in the same wide-open style no matter the opposition backfired as the visitors were 4-0 down inside 37 minutes.
"Whether it is 5-0, 0-5, or 0-0, you know it is going to be frantic and hectic because they have an attitude and style that makes you have to work and you have to earn it," added Solskjaer. "Just imagine if that had 75,000 people here. It would have gone down as one of the best Man Utd performances against Leeds."
Fernandes pounced on a loose ball inside the area after another fast counter-attack to make it 3-0 before another Leeds' Achilles' heel, defending set-pieces, was exposed when Victor Lindelof swept home Martial's flick on from a corner.    -AFP



