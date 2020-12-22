AC Milan stay top of Serie A



AC Milan's Portuguese forward Rafael Leao (Top) celebrates after opening the scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Sassuolo vs AC Milan on December 20, 2020 at the Mapei stadium in Sassuolo. photo: AFP

Milan, chasing a first Serie A title since 2011, launched straight onto the attack from kick-off, with Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu setting up Leao to slot home the rapid opener.

The previous fastest goal in the Italian top flight had been Paolo Poggi's for Piacenza against Fiorentina in December 2001 after eight seconds.

Milan have a one-point advantage on Antonio Conte's Inter who beat Spezia 2-1, with champions Juventus four points behind the leaders in third after a 4-0 win over Parma on Saturday.

"We have four or five kick-off patterns. (Leao) was prepared," said Milan coach Stefano Pioli whose side had been held 2-2 in both their last two league games against Parma and Genoa.

"Winning this match counts for a lot psychologically."

Portuguese Leao, who usually plays on the left wing, started at centre-forward with star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic still out with a leg muscle problem and his replacement Ante Rebic also injured.

It was the 21-year-old's third league goal this season and fourth in all competitions.

"We had prepared it in training," said Leao.

"This game was important for us, because we had lost some points in the previous matches."

Calhanoglu thought he had scored a second on nine minutes when he put home a Leao cross but the goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR review.

However, Alexis Saelemaekers doubled Milan's lead in the 26th minute following good work from Theo Hernandez.

Domenico Berardi pulled a goal back late for Sassuolo, who sit sixth after the defeat. -AFP







