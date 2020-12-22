Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 December, 2020, 2:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike      
Home Sports

Benzema stars as Real Madrid move level with Atletico

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

MADRID, DEC 21: Karim Benzema was described as "phenomenal" after scoring the opening goal and creating two others as Real Madrid won 3-1 at Eibar on Sunday to move level on points with city rivals Atletico at the top of La Liga.
Benzema and Luka Modric scored inside the first 13 minutes in the Basque Country to put Zinedine Zidane's men on their way to a fourth straight league win, with Lucas Vazquez scoring a late third after Garcia Kike pulled one back for Eibar.
"He is decisive. What he does is phenomenal," said Real coach Zinedine Zidane in praise of French compatriot Benzema.
"Not just in terms of goals. I'm repeating myself on Karim, but he doesn't just score goals. Karim brings clear-sightedness to our game, that's very important.
"When he scores it's even better, but beyond that he is very important to us."
Real sit behind Atletico on goal difference, but have the better head-to-head record, which is how level teams are split at the end of the season.
Diego Simeone's Atletico have two games in hand, though, after Saturday's 3-1 success against Elche.
Fifth-placed Barcelona are eight points adrift of the Madrid pair following their 2-2 draw this weekend with Valencia.
Eibar started brightly, but fell behind in the sixth minute as Rodrygo fed Benzema to slot in his seventh league goal of the season.
Benzema, who was also hailed by Zidane as the greatest ever French centre-forward earlier this week, created the second goal seven minutes later, cutting inside and picking out Modric who fired home right-footed.
The striker should have doubled his tally in the 16th minute, but he headed Modric's cross past the post.
Real went close to a third goal again when home goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic kept out Rodrygo's close-range effort, but Eibar got themselves back into the match in spectacular style before the half-hour mark.
Kike collected the ball outside the area before curling a fine finish past Thibaut Courtois.
Benzema thought he had restored the visitors' two-goal lead before half-time, but was flagged for a marginal offside, with VAR upholding the linesman's
decision.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man United thrash Leeds 6-2 as rivalry renews in style
AC Milan stay top of Serie A
Benzema stars as Real Madrid move level with Atletico
De Kock wants to safeguard future cricket tours to SA
Will cricket's bubble burst in 2021?
Walton-BSJA Indoor Sports Festival rolls Wednesday
Bashundhara, Rahmatganj lock horns in opener today
Grant Flower completes half century : Lankan team celebrates his birthday


Latest News
Truck driver’s assistant killed in Natore road accident
Cold-hit people in Sirajganj get blanket
Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike
Khaleda's Gatco graft case hearing deferred again
Farmer dies from electrocution in Kurigram
Singapore gets Asia's 1st batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Global COVID cases surpass 77 million
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Bollywood drugs scandal: Arjun Rampal grilled for over 6 hrs
'Drug peddler' killed in Teknaf 'crossfire'
Most Read News
Biman cancels Saudi Arabia-bound flights for 1 week
Sinha murder: Court accepts chargesheet, drops Sifat from charges
Bangladesh reports 32 more corona deaths, 1,470 positive cases in 24hrs
Edn Minister Dipu Moni recovers from COVID-19
HC wants list of dual citizens
Public private partnership to boost up seed industry
End of Qatar blockade: Peace in the Gulf?
Fire breaks out at Mirpur's Kalshi slum
2 killed over land dispute in Habiganj
Maximum utilization of Fintech amid New Normal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft