Tuesday, 22 December, 2020, 2:37 PM
Home Sports

Walton-BSJA Indoor Sports Festival rolls Wednesday

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020
Sports Reporter

The first edition of Indoor Sports Festival of Bangladesh Sports Journalist Association (BSJA) is rolling on Wednesday with the Table Tennis matches in the morning at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.
A total of five disciplines were included in the festival that includes Chess and Call Bridge and singles and doubles of Table Tennis, Badminton and Carrom. Chess, Carrom and Call Bridge matches will be played at the BSJA Office while Table Tennis and Badminton will be played at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium.
Bangladesh conglomerate Walton became the title sponsor of the festival.
The two sports persons of the year, man and woman, will be awarded trophies. Besides, champion, runner-up and third placers of each discipline will receive prizes.
In this regard, a press meet was held at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) on Monday. There BSJA president Motaher Hossain Masum, General Secretary Raihan Al Mughni, tournament secretary Arafat Jobayer and sponsor Walton Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn briefed media about the
festival.





