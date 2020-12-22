Bashundhara, Rahmatganj lock horns in opener today



BFF senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy, sponsor Walton Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn unveiling the Federation Cup football trophy along with BFF executive members and officials of the participating clubs at BFF house on Monday. photo: BFF

The two rivals were the finalists of the last edition of Federation Cup where Bashundhara Kings clinched the title beating Rahmatganj by 2-1 in the final.

Bashundhara Kings is one of the strongest and well-funded teams of the league. Before beginning the season, the champion of the Bangladesh Premier League 2018-19 expressed their high hopes in the coming season as well. Rahmatganj, on the other hand, was the 10th ranked team in the last played league.

Bashundhara's Spanish coach �scar Bruz�n said on Monday, "Federation Cup is the first event of the season and we had 17 weeks of preparation for the event. We have high expectations for it."

The coach indicated that winning the champion trophy is their target. His players were actually preparing for the AFC Cup which was postponed later on and the boys continued preparation and that way they had long-term preparation ahead of the new season.

Old Dhaka club Rahmatganj's Coach Syed Golam Jilani said, "We had one month training for the event. Though we registered three

foreign players they are yet to come in Bangladesh due to Coronavirus. We are still hoping to do well in absence of those

foreigners."



Like Bashundhara, Abahani and Russel too eyeing the trophy

Among the other challengers, only Dhaka Abahani which failed to make it to the semis in the last Fed Cup nurturing big expectation for the trophy this year. Its Portuguese head coach M�rio Lemos said, "We have big expectation. We know it will be a tough mission for us. You know Abahani is the 11 times champion of the Federation Cup and we will definitely try to win the trophy."

The coach Added, "We are willing to advance one stage by one stage. Right now group rivals are our primary focus. After that we will focus on the next stages."

Sheikh Russel KC was third in the last played BPL but failed to survive the group stage of Fed Cup. Its head coach Saiful Bari Titu's opinion before beginning the season, "No game will be easy. We will try to overcome group obstacles, and afterwards, we will advance match by match. Our target is to be the champion of the event,"



Others hoping for good fights

and do well

Saif Sporting Club was fourth in BPL yet was eliminated from the Fed Cup quarters last time. Its Belgian head coach Paul Put described how the sporting arenas worldwide had suffered from the Pandemic and how football in the country was affected as well. He said, "We will try to do better than the last season."

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Head coach Shafiqul Islam Manik said, "Sk Jamal is a giant team. The same team from last season will play this year. We had training sessions for a few days. We have good team morale right now. We are in a group of strong rivals and will need full effort to survive it. Our primary target is playing the quarter finals and will advance gradually.

Arambagh Krira Sangha Indian coach Subrata Bhattacharya said, "We had one and half month training. We are hoping for a Good performance.

Mohammedan SC English Head Coach Sean Lane said that most of his players were young and he got a few good foreigners. With a balanced team, he had beliefs of a good fight in the coming events.

Uttar Baridhara official Sheikh Jahidur Rahman said that they were targeting the fifth or sixth place. Bangladesh Police Football Club Lankan head coach Pakir Ali said that they set their target to play well and challenge the big powers. Brothers Union official Hasem Mollah said they would try to play well. Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra's Masud Parvez said they would do well.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) said that private TV channel T-Sports will telecast 16 out of 22 matches live.

The trophy of Federation Cup football was unveiled in a colourless programme at the BFF House on the day where BFF senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy, sponsor Walton Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn and BFF executive members along with officials of participating clubs were present.







