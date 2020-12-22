

Grant Flower completes half century : Lankan team celebrates his birthday

It was not a surprise party but Flower was made aware about the celebration a few hours in advance, it is learnt here.

"The players gathered and wished him for the day and cut a cake for him", the team manager and selector on tour, Ashantha De Mel, speaking from the hotel, said.

"It was held in the team room and no big speeches were delivered but the batting coach thanked everyone".

The ICC also wished Flower on its Twitter account, and posted a 4.43 minute video of his team mate Mpumelelo Mbangwa reminiscing their Zimbabwe playing days.

In the video Flower described Zimbabwe's win against Pakistan as his strongest memory. Grant Flower also was a batting coach for Pak. team.

Flower played 67 Tests and 221 ODIs, scoring over ten thousand runs (3457 in Tests and 6571 in ODIs).

The team may also host a Christmas Party in the same hotel, where they are scheduled to stay for the entire duration of the Test series.



No practice game

The practice match between the Cricket South Africa Invitation XI and the visiting Sri Lankan team has been cancelled, it is learnt here.

"The three-day practice match which was scheduled to be played at Willowmoore Park, Benoni will not be played and Dimuth Karunratne's team will play only two tests matches on this tour", the source close to the team management said exclusively over the telephone from Pretoria.

"The team, which reached South Africa in wee hours on Saturday will begin its training in three different groups of 7 players in each group from Monday till 23rd December".

"They again will be tested for COVID-19 after three days and all players, if found corona negative, will be able to train in a group", the source further added.









Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower turned 51 on Sunday. On the occasion of Flower completing 50 years, the team members gave a birthday party in the hotel in Pretoria.It was not a surprise party but Flower was made aware about the celebration a few hours in advance, it is learnt here."The players gathered and wished him for the day and cut a cake for him", the team manager and selector on tour, Ashantha De Mel, speaking from the hotel, said."It was held in the team room and no big speeches were delivered but the batting coach thanked everyone".The ICC also wished Flower on its Twitter account, and posted a 4.43 minute video of his team mate Mpumelelo Mbangwa reminiscing their Zimbabwe playing days.In the video Flower described Zimbabwe's win against Pakistan as his strongest memory. Grant Flower also was a batting coach for Pak. team.Flower played 67 Tests and 221 ODIs, scoring over ten thousand runs (3457 in Tests and 6571 in ODIs).The team may also host a Christmas Party in the same hotel, where they are scheduled to stay for the entire duration of the Test series.No practice gameThe practice match between the Cricket South Africa Invitation XI and the visiting Sri Lankan team has been cancelled, it is learnt here."The three-day practice match which was scheduled to be played at Willowmoore Park, Benoni will not be played and Dimuth Karunratne's team will play only two tests matches on this tour", the source close to the team management said exclusively over the telephone from Pretoria."The team, which reached South Africa in wee hours on Saturday will begin its training in three different groups of 7 players in each group from Monday till 23rd December"."They again will be tested for COVID-19 after three days and all players, if found corona negative, will be able to train in a group", the source further added.