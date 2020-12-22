Video
Fullbaria Super Market

DSCC evicting legal shops: Owners claim

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

Fulbaria Super Market-2 basement shop owners alleged that Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) was evicting both legal and illegal shops.
They said eviction drive was pulling down shops without approval of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) and legal shops as well from the market.
The traders made the allegation on the eighth day of DSCC eviction drive in the market's basement having 534 shops.
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), however, said no legal shops were damaged during the eviction drive. Many are claiming ownerships of the shops by showing fake papers.
The traders claimed that 534 underground shops at Fulbaria Super Market-2 are legal. The shops were allotted in 1997 by the late Mayor Mohammad Hanif.
The rents of these shops are regularly given to the DSCC authorities, they said. Firoz Ahmed, General Secretary of Zakir Plaza Business Association, said, "In 1997 DSCC allotted us shops on condition of rehabilitation. But now they are evicting us without any prior notice."  
Executive Magistrate Irfan Ahmed, who is being conducting the eviction drive of DSCC, said, "All installations outside of design will be evicted. There will be no damage to any legally allotted shop. Traders will have to talk to the mayor if they have any demands or concerns."
A Fulbaria Super Market shop owner Md. Shamim Khan said, "DSCC has allotted me a shop on temporary basis. I have all the valid papers of ownership. But they damaged my shop."  Wishing anonymity a DSCC official said DSCC special committee can temporarily allocate shops within the market design. But no one can temporarily allocate shops out of design.



