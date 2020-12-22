Video
Home Back Page

Human Dev Index

BD moves 2 notches up

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Bangladesh has moved up two notches in the traditional Human Development Index (HDI) to 133 compared to last year, says a new report on Monday.  
However, it remains fifth among the eight south Asian countries covered in the report but bounced up nine notches in the new planetary pressures-adjusted human development index (PHDI).
With the COVID-19 pandemic being the latest crisis facing the world, a new report published globally by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) warns that unless humans release their grip on nature, it won't be the last.
The Human Development Report (HDR) 2020 titled, The Next Frontier: Human Development and the Anthropocene, launched in Bangladesh on Monday, six days after the global launch, includes a new experimental index on human progress.
The report states that Bangladesh has made impressive strides in human development. Between 1990 and 2019, Bangladesh's HDI value has increased by 60.4 percent.
Bangladesh's 2019 HDI is above the average for countries in the medium human development group.
Between 1990-2019, Bangladesh's life expectancy at birth increased by 14.4 years, mean years of schooling increased by 3.4 years, and expected years of schooling increased by 6.0 years.
Bangladesh's GNI per capita also increased by about 220.1 percent between 1990 and 2019.
"Despite numerous challenges, Bangladesh is committed to nourishing the health of our planet, and working towards building a "Shonar Bangla," as envisioned by the Father of our Nation," said Planning Minister MA Mannan, who unveiled the report in Bangladesh.     -UNB


